Background SVG on first word of element

Hi all,

I’ve been trying to find some examples online but so far haven’t turned up anything.

What I’m trying to do is set a background SVG image on the first word of a heading which expands depending on the length of the word. The heading could potentially be several lines long as well but the image should only be positioned on the first word. There is also the complication of making it responsive but also allowing the image to overlap onto the next word if the first is quite short (i.e. so the image isn’t clipped).

I started looking at a simple solution using background size and background position but this would require setting up and adjustment of several media queries.

Thanks!