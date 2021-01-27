Background picture on section not showing up

HTML & CSS
#1

I am a bit struggling to find out why the background picture doesn’t show up. I tried several syntax and/or different options (repeat or no-repeat, with’ or ", etc) but none seemed to work.
See https://codepen.io/Corobori/pen/KKNPPbx

#2

If you are checking in Chrome in codepen then only https assets are allowed these days.

When you find a background missing then the easiest way to check is just to say background:red in the style and then you know if it would work if the image was allowed. :slight_smile: I often use a free image placeholder to check in codepen such as this one which uses https.

1 Like
#3

Hi there Corobori,

@PaulOB has indicated the problem for you. :winky:

Here is one possible rendition…

Full Page View:-
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/GRNKgdV

Editor View:-
https://codepen.io/coothead/pen/GRNKgdV

coothead