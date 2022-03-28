Background no-repeat; is causing the background to cut in half when the window is not tall enough

asasass: asasass: How is that fixed.

The same way it was fixed in about 1000 of your other demos! We spent mponths on this so please review the old posts for more information.

The easiest answer is to do this instead:

body:before { content:""; background: linear-gradient(45deg, #102eff, #d2379b); background-repeat: no-repeat; position:fixed; z-index:-1; left:0; right:0; top:0; bottom:0; }

asasass: asasass: It occurs when the window gets smaller.

The body is set to 100% height only so that means anything below the viewport is greater than 100% and therefore you get no background. Not to mention that the container is absolutely placed anyway and so the body will not follow the absolute element.

We’ve been through all this many many times.