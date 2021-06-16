Background issue

Hello everyone
I would like to make so that the part intitled “Veille technologique” has a white background ( and not the default image that i set for the page.
Here’s a link to the folder :
Thanks in advance
Hi didimaox, welcome to the forums!
Not sure what you want.
With the background image removed, you already have a white background color, but the elements’ opacity is set 0.85 making the white grayish.
Hello Erik and thank you for the fast answer.
I wish to keep the background image for the rest of the page.
The problem is that just below the section “Mes projets” ( which has a black background), you can see a portion that takes the background image instead of the white background that i defined. I dont know if this is very clear.
I’d like to make so the part that is circled in red has a white background ( instead of the default image background)
To cover the default image background you could try add a white background to the svg style attribute.
Or you could instead add a class to the svg if you want to avoid the style attribute.
It works !!
Thanks a million time. Have a great rest of your day
