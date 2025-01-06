Background images: background-image or position absolute?

I am building a Gutenberg block for Wordpress that will allow custom background images.
What’s the better way to handle it by way of html layout and css? I think background-image property is the more straightforwad way to do it, but using something like
<picture>
<source media="(min-width: 1200px)" srcset="path-to-large-image.jpg">
<source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="path-to-medium-image.jpg">
<img src="path-to-small-image.jpg" alt="Responsive Background Image" class="responsive-background">
</picture>
offers the benefit of allowing more image sizes…