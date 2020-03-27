Background Image Not Showing

I would like my background image to be a map. the image is twice as tall as it is wide. So a user has to scroll the page to see the whole map. That is fine.

Here is standard CSS code for displaying a background image:

#showcase { background: url('/imgMaster/map.jpg') no-repeat center center/cover; width: 100%; height: auto; max-width: 1500px; }

With the above no image shows.

If I change the height property in the code as follows, then the image shows:

#showcase { background: url('/imgMaster/map.jpg') no-repeat center center/cover; width: 100%; height: 250vh; max-width: 1500px; }

Can anyone explain this behaviour please? Thanks.