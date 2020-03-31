Background Image Not Showing

Engine44: Engine44: I think I’ve figured it out. The background image didn’t like being in the #showcase element.

I explained why the background didn’t show. It’s because an empty element has no height and therefore there will be no background on which to place your picture. (why the element is empty when you say its not is probably because you absolutely removed some content from the element as absolute elements are removed from the flow).

Engine44: Engine44: I moved it to “body” and the map now displays with height set to “auto”.

The body element covers the viewport so placing an image as a background to the body will initially cover the viewport (strictly speaking though the image is actually propagated to the html element as the body doesn’t really have a height until content makes it so but for historic reasons an image attached to the body will fill the viewport as long as the html element has no image applied).

However once content extends past the bottom of the viewport the background will continue below the fold and cover as far as the content goes.

If you do not have any content on the page apart from a heading and a button then this should not be an issue but there would be better ways to do this more reliably if all you want is a viewport sized image e.g…

Engine44: Engine44: On some smaller devices, the image is a bit cropped on the sides.

An image can’t fit a viewport without being cropped in some way. When you use the property cover then the width and height of the image are increased proportionately until both fill the required area. This will result in the image appearing cropped in one direction or another unless the image is the exact shape of the currently viewed viewport (which would be never in most cases).

TLDR: Choose your images carefully

If you can attach the image you want to use then we might be able to show an example

Also be aware that ‘Welcome Screens’ are on the top ten list of web designer mistakes and put an extra click between your content and your audience. Think carefully whether they benefit you in any way if indeed that was what you were trying to do.