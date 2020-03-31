Background Image Not Showing

When you said that the element was considered empty, you were right. Although there is a title and button in the element, both are fixed positioned. So the map wouldn’t show. I hadn’t thought of the flow issue.
My goal is to have the map be the background image. As best as possible it should cover the viewports of all sizes of devices. It should also be scrollable by the user. However, the site title and button should not scroll, thus they are fixed.
I have mostly accomplished this with this setting for the map:
body {
background: url(’/ImgMaster/map.jpg’) no-repeat center center/cover;
width:100vw;
height: 250vh;
max-width: 1500px;
}
The height requires adjustment for different devices. Perhaps there is a better way. Earlier you mentioned using an aspect ratio technique for the background. I’ve never done that. Do you think that is the best way to go to accomplish my goals?
Here is the map image:
I understand your comment regarding having a landing page but, in this case, it is appropriate.
Thank you.
UPDATE: I tried the aspect ratio method and it seems to have worked pretty well for the map. Here is the code I used:
body {
background: url(’/ImgMaster/map.jpg’) no-repeat center center/cover;
width:100vw;
height: 0;
max-width: 1500px;
padding-top: 135%;
}
The whole map appears on all devices. However, on small screens in portrait mode, the map doesn’t fill the whole screen vertically. I guess that is understandable. Maybe a method other than aspect ratio needs to be used for those screens. If the map is enlarged to fill the height then the sides will have to be cropped some.
Coding is fascinating but takes a lot of learning. I’m retired so I have time.