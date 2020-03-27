Background Image Not Showing

#1

I would like my background image to be a map. the image is twice as tall as it is wide. So a user has to scroll the page to see the whole map. That is fine.

Here is standard CSS code for displaying a background image:

#showcase {
  background: url('/imgMaster/map.jpg') no-repeat center center/cover;
  width: 100%;
  height: auto;
  max-width: 1500px;
}

With the above no image shows.

If I change the height property in the code as follows, then the image shows:

#showcase {
  background: url('/imgMaster/map.jpg') no-repeat center center/cover;
  width: 100%;
  height: 250vh;
  max-width: 1500px;
}

Can anyone explain this behaviour please? Thanks.

#2

If the #showcase has no content then it’s height will be zero and nothing will show. Once you add height or content then the background will have somewhere to display.

If indeed the element is to remain empty then why not insert a foreground img instead and set its width to 100% and its height to auto.

If the image is only for decoration then use an aspect ratio method to create the relationship between height and width. In that way the image can remain as a background image.

1 Like