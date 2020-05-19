Background image is not resizing as per browser size

shahzadsiddiqui8: shahzadsiddiqui8: I am making a login page with full background image

Do you want the image to cover the whole viewport at all times or just the login form?

At present your code will spread the image over the content that you are using (looking at the snippet you posted). Although you seem to have removed the whole page from the flow using absolute positioning so is not really the way to do it.

If you just want a viewport sized image then I would place it in a fixed positioned element that fills the viewport. I recommend the following method as it overcomes a bug in ios and other mobiles.

coothead: coothead: here is a basic example…

Note that the height:100% will clip the image to 100% viewport height only and should content in that element (if any) be greater than 100% then the content will have no background. I would suggest a min-height:100vh instead (I realise you probably knew this anyway and were just showing how to make the image scale).