Background image is not resizing as per browser size

I am making a login page with full background image, when I am resizing the page my background image is not resizing.
please help me how I can fix this issue, image should resize on every port,
my image size is : width: 1366px - height: 766px
below is my workings…
<div class="wrapper">
<div class="main">
<div class="container">
<div class="row">
<div class="loginCard">
<div class="col-md-4 col-md-offset-7">
<div class="panel panel-default">
<div class="panel-heading">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-lock"></span> Login</div>
<div class="panel-body">
<form class="form-horizontal" role="form">
<div class="form-group">
<label for="inputEmail3" class="col-sm-3 control-label">
Email</label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<input type="email" class="form-control" id="inputEmail3" placeholder="Email" required>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label for="inputPassword3" class="col-sm-3 control-label">
Password</label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<input type="password" class="form-control" id="inputPassword3" placeholder="Password" required>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<div class="col-sm-offset-3 col-sm-9">
<div class="checkbox">
<label>
<input type="checkbox"/>
Remember me
</label>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group last">
<div class="col-sm-offset-3 col-sm-9">
<button type="submit" class="btn btn-success btn-sm">
Sign in</button>
<button type="reset" class="btn btn-default btn-sm">
Reset</button>
</div>
</div>
</form>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
CSS:
body {
font-family: "Helvetica Neue", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
font-size: 14px;
line-height: 1.428571429;
color: #333333;
background-color: #ffffff;
}
.main {
background-position: center center;
background-image: url("images/Login_BG1.jpg");
background-size: cover;
height: auto;
left: 0;
min-height: 100%;
min-width: 100%;
position: absolute;
top: 0;
width: auto;
}
.loginCard{
margin-top:25%;
}