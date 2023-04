Hello!

I want to create a hero page, which will have as background an image with a laptop.

I want to have some text over the screen of the laptop, that will stay aligned with the screen of the laptop as the browser grows or shrinks.

As a basic example, I have created this one, in which I would like the red rectangle to always be inside the laptop’s screen: https://codepen.io/pen/?editors=1100

Maybe I should use another approach rather than put the image as background-image?