Hi there,

I have the following sticky nav bar:



II also have some content sections on my homepage that have the same background colour so the nav becomes hard to see, a bit like this:

I am wondering the best way to stop this happening. Should I invert the colours, maybe making it white when it scrolls? Or maybe add a shadow or border to the bottom of the nav?

Has anyone else come across this issue and how have you resolved it?

Any suggestions would be welcomed. Thanks