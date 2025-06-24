B.Sc agriculture colleges in India

India’s agricultural sector is vital to the nation’s economy, and with the progress in technology and research, there is a growing need for well-trained agricultural graduates. Among the various institutions offering a B.Sc in Agriculture, Geeta University in Panipat, Haryana, distinguishes itself as a prominent private university that provides quality education, practical training, and exposure to the industry.

The B.Sc Agriculture program at Geeta University is a four-year undergraduate degree aimed at equipping students with comprehensive knowledge in agronomy, soil science, plant pathology, entomology, genetics, horticulture, and agricultural economics. The curriculum adheres to national academic standards and integrates both theoretical and practical learning methodologies.

The university offers access to state-of-the-art laboratories, research farms, greenhouse facilities, and field excursions, enabling students to participate in real-world farming practices and agricultural research.