B&N and Amazon don't seem to be responsive

When I studied responsive design in the past, you coded your web page to work on some default system (e.g. desktop) and then you had media queries to make things adjust as various points. You did not design for every device, but rather made sure things were readable at various screen widths.
Has that changed?
And apparently Amazon’s website trying to be “smart” isn’t such a good idea, because if i am on my computer and need to resize the window for whatever reason, or if I have Javascript turned off, or I am doing development and just want to see how things “respond” at various screen sizes, then Amazon’s Javascript won’t let me do that. That is a bad idea!
I think a lot of these “big names” on the internet still use a separate “mobile version” of their site. To see that you would have to visit on an actual mobile, not an emulation.
I often see referals in Analytics from m.facebook.com which I think is the mobile sub-domain.
Also I think they would prefer users to use their App on mobile.
I would also go as far to say these big names are not (by an long way) the best place to pick up coding tips, their HTML is generally quite disgusting to my eyes. Unsemantic, invalid, bloated gobeldygook, a lesson in how not to do it.
I guess they are just big enough not to care.
@UpstateLeafPeeper, I think you are equating “responsive” with “resizeable”. I think what Google is concerned about when they talk about a site being “responsive” is that it works well and quickly loads on mobile devices (where usually you cannot resize the page, anyway). This is different from making sure that a website behaves well when shrinking and expanding the web browser.
For example, if your website does not have different sized images for different screen sizes, it’s probably not very responsive (if you’ve ever hit a web page containing a huge image that takes too long to load, you’ve experienced that).
It’s possible for webservers like Nginx and Apache to detect the device accessing your site, and it may be that Amazon is doing this to deliver a different web page to different devices. I’m guessing that’s it, but I don’t know. I doubt it would be done in the web application code, although as @John_Betong pointed out, the code can be used to sniff the user agent. Maybe underneath it all, Apache and Nginx are doing user agent sniffing. This old article about user agent sniffing is worth a skim.
The Chrome “Toggle device toolbar” does a good job of displaying web pages correctly for different mobile devices. So does Firefox’s tool. I haven’t tried either one a lot, though. So, maybe when you saw something funky, it was just Firefox’s tool misbehaving.
I just looked at Amazon.com in Firefox’s “Responsive Design Mode”, and it worked fine for me. Here are some screenshots:
Firefox “Responsive Design Mode” view emulating an iPad:
Think about what that term means in plain English.
How well does a web page respond to a changing device size? Do the text and images flow smoothly and adjust (aka “respond”) or do they break?
You are talking about “performance” design - which is important, but it is an aside to responsive design.
Yes, because responsive design includes using different image sizes per device, that indirectly impacts load times, but you don’t do responsive design for performance - you do it so you don’t break things.
At any rate, I guess Amazon won’t be a first or second chocie on how a good responsive website should look, work and be coded…
I imagine that with a lot of larger sites, there’s so much code involved that it takes a real need for someone to sit down and re-code it completely. So while it is working, it’ll probably stay until it becomes more troublesome to look after than it would to replace it with something new. It may not be very nice, or conform to modern standards, but it’s the way they earn their money. Working > Nice.
I’m no expert, for sure! But for example this old Smashing Magazine article says " What Is Responsive Web Design? Responsive Web design is the approach that suggests that design and development should respond to the user’s behavior and environment based on screen size, platform and orientation."
So my thought is, if the screen size of the device requesting a page doesn’t warrant sending a huge image to a cell phone, then sending a smaller image to the user is being responsive to the user’s screen size. If you want to label that as a performance issue, then okay.
I agree that if content is missing or distorted, the page is not responsive (it is broken). However, Amazon’s horizontal scrollbar doesn’t bother me. It doesn’t appear unless I shrink my desktop browser quite a bit. There’s no horizontal scrollbar on an iPad or my Galaxy S7, so I don’t need to scroll left/right on those devices in order to navigate.
If you want more evidence, I took a recording while I scrolled through the Amazon page for Marcotte’s “Responsive Web Design” book, on my Samsung Galaxy S7. I can view the images easily. I can purchase the book, if I want. I can read the book description and reviews. Everything works fine for me on a device with a fairly small screen. So, I disagree with your conclusion. Amazon’s website is responsive.
The Chrome and Firefox tools seem to do a good first-pass job at simulating web page behavior on different devices, but there’s no substitute for the real thing.
Regarding the code at corporate websites: I’d be surprised if their code is not auto-generated; I’d expect large corporations to be using frameworks which generate the source delivered to your browser.
Look carfully at the terminology used. Google says “Mobile Friendly” rather than “Responsive”.
That would be more of an umbrella term covering more than just coping with small screen sizes, but other issues relevant to mobile use. Page speed is certainly one of those factors, even if you don’t consider that to be related to “Responsive” it does relate to “Mobile Friendly”.
That is pretty much what I conclude. I’m sure they are still device/browser sniffing and dishing out different versions accordingly, as opposed to what I would call true responsiveness. It is kind of a flawed approach these days, where the line between mobile and desktop has become so blurred it isn’t anything like that black & white anymore.
I think this is probably actually because they were early adoptors of catering for the needs of mobile users. Back then, that was how it was done, people had yet to discover or master responsive design, and there was then a bigger distinction between mobile and desktop.
Then the sites have gotten so big and complex, a total redesign becomes too big a job and while the billions are still rolling in, why bother? Just look at Ebay code, still using table layouts.
I hadn’t realised that was the case, but it does make things difficult for coders trying to spend the time learning how to do it with CSS, while their boss might be saying “just use tables, if it’s good enough for eBay, it’s good enough for us”.