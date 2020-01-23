B&N and Amazon don't seem to be responsive

@UpstateLeafPeeper, I think you are equating “responsive” with “resizeable”. I think what Google is concerned about when they talk about a site being “responsive” is that it works well and quickly loads on mobile devices (where usually you cannot resize the page, anyway). This is different from making sure that a website behaves well when shrinking and expanding the web browser.

For example, if your website does not have different sized images for different screen sizes, it’s probably not very responsive (if you’ve ever hit a web page containing a huge image that takes too long to load, you’ve experienced that).

It’s possible for webservers like Nginx and Apache to detect the device accessing your site, and it may be that Amazon is doing this to deliver a different web page to different devices. I’m guessing that’s it, but I don’t know. I doubt it would be done in the web application code, although as @John_Betong pointed out, the code can be used to sniff the user agent. Maybe underneath it all, Apache and Nginx are doing user agent sniffing. This old article about user agent sniffing is worth a skim.

The Chrome “Toggle device toolbar” does a good job of displaying web pages correctly for different mobile devices. So does Firefox’s tool. I haven’t tried either one a lot, though. So, maybe when you saw something funky, it was just Firefox’s tool misbehaving.

I just looked at Amazon.com in Firefox’s “Responsive Design Mode”, and it worked fine for me. Here are some screenshots:

Firefox “Responsive Design Mode” view emulating an iPad:

Chrome “Device toolbar” view also emulating an iPad:

And here’s the actual screenshot of Amazon on an iPad:



It looks fine to me, and it functions well in the iPad.

Here’s a screenshot of Amazon.com using Chrome from my Galaxy S7:



When using Chrome on a real iPad and a real Galaxy S7, Amazon works as well as can be expected on these smaller devices. I think Google is correct in calling them “responsive”