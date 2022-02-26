Awwwards Websites

Go to the sites you like, open it in developer mode (or do a view source) and start playing.

Developer mode is great when you’re dealing with a specific element you want to replicate. Look at the structure of the page, look at the css being applied. Then open a blank page and start working to see if you can duplicate it.

Trial/Error is the best way to learn.

Or codepen.io is a great site to use to learn. You can fork any codepen site and play with elements and see how they behave live. I look at the trending section all the time to pick up ideas.