AWS lambda and GDPR

For the federal police not everyone. Also cloud vendors have data centers in Europe. Infrastructure can be hosted in European data centers instead of us based ones.

There are a lot of companies in Europe using us based cloud company services. So I’m not sure any of that is really relevant.

AWS has information dedicated to this.

https://aws.amazon.com/compliance/eu-us-privacy-shield-faq/

Though perhaps that might be a concern for other cloud vendors that are us based.

Cloudflare is us based as well. Why would cloudflare be allowed and aws not.

In Cloudflare the serverless lambda platform is workers.

workers.cloudflare.com Cloudflare Workers® Build your next application with Cloudflare Workers

Serverless framework has support for cloudflare workers built in.

https://www.serverless.com/framework/docs/providers/cloudflare/guide/intro