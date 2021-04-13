Avoiding exploitation of window.opener API?

In my footnotes, I want to change my HTML so that when a user clicks on a link it opens a new tab or window.
In MDN, I see this warning…
So what does that mean in English??
personally, I am against interfering with the
user’s browser, but that probably won’t get
you to change your mind, so let’s hope that
this site’s…
What Does rel=”noopener noreferrer nofollow” mean
…English is comprehensible.
coothead
This seems to be the best advice…
