Avoiding exploitation of window.opener API?

HTML & CSS
#1

In my footnotes, I want to change my HTML so that when a user clicks on a link it opens a new tab or window.

In MDN, I see this warning…

So what does that mean in English?? :confused:

#2

personally, I am against interfering with the
user’s browser, but that probably won’t get
you to change your mind, so let’s hope that
this site’s…

What Does rel=”noopener noreferrer nofollow” mean

…English is comprehensible. :winky:

coothead