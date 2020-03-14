Avoid too many switches in controller when ajax call

It’s rather confusing that you’re using all this terms that you normally find as class names but you use them for functions and file names. At least you’ve got the concepts right

So, a few observations.

The dispatcher

First is that the dispatcher is quite naive as it stands and is really tied to the URL schema, forcing you to write all URLs a certain way. I’d recommend to make that more loose by introducing a default controller and a default action. The parsing would then be done as follows:

function dispatcher(string $url): array { $segments = explode('/', trim($url, '/')); $route = []; $route['controller'] = array_shift($segments) ?: 'default'; $route['action'] = array_shift($segments) ?: 'index'; $route['params'] = $segments; return $route; }

(running example: https://repl.it/repls/WhichVioletCallbacks)

This has multiple advantages:

The code is a lot simpler The home page is no longer a special case (it is the index action of the default controller now) Action is no longer required, it defaults to index , so you can have a URL like /about that goes to the index action of the about controller

Routing to controllers

Another thing I would recommend is making it possible to have separate files per action, instead of throwing all actions of a single “controller” into one file.

For that you would have to change your index.php file like so:

if (file_exists(KM_CONTROLLER_PATH.KM_DS.$km_controller.'.'.$km_action.'.php')) { require_once(KM_CONTROLLER_PATH.KM_DS.$km_controller.'.'.$km_action.'.php'); } else { require_once(KM_CONTROLLER_PATH.KM_DS.$km_controller.'.php'); }

Then you can also have a file like default.index.php for the index action of the default controller and you no longer have to stuff all actions into one big switch statement.

Cleaning up

There are a few more things in the index.php that seem less ideal. One thing I would recommend is using guard clauses, which makes code much easier to read. Another thing is that you’re rendering pages for certain HTTP codes (404, 500) but not actually sending the header, so all pages still return HTTP status code 200 , and bots will think the page exists and works fine. Lastly, if the $km_action is not alnum the code renders a 500 page, but that’s not what’s going on there. 500 means the server made an error, but it didn’t. The client sent input we don’t want, so that’s a 400 error, not 500. You can read about HTTP status codes here: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/Status

So, taking all of that into account the index.php would be as follows:

// Check if a controller file exists if (file_exists(KM_CONTROLLER_PATH.KM_DS.$km_controller.'.'.$km_action.'.php')) { $controllerFile = KM_CONTROLLER_PATH.KM_DS.$km_controller.'.'.$km_action.'.php'); } elseif (file_exists($controllerFile = KM_CONTROLLER_PATH.KM_DS.$km_controller.'.php')) { $controllerFile = KM_CONTROLLER_PATH.KM_DS.$km_controller.'.php'; } else { header('HTTP/1.1 404 Not Found'); $twig->render('/km-errors/km-error-400.twig'); exit; } // Check that the action consists of alphanum chars only if (!alnum($km_action)) { header('HTTP/1.1 400 Bad Request'); $twig->render('/km-errors/km-error-400.twig'); exit; } // Load specific controller functions if there is a file if (file_exists($controllerFunctionsFile = KM_FUNCTION_PATH.KM_DS.$km_controller.'.php')) { require_once($controllerFunctionsFile); } // Start output buffering so that we don't send anything to the client unless we know // for sure it is all correct. If it some point an error occurs we can throw away the // output so for and render an error page instead. ob_start(); try { // Run the controller require $controllerFile; } catch (Throwable $t) { // Something went wrong while running the controller // Throw away any output so far ob_end_clean(); // Render an error page header('HTTP/1.1 500 Internal Server Error'); $twig->render('/km-errors/km-error-500.twig'); exit; } // Everything went fine, send the output to the client echo ob_get_clean();