Avoid too many switches in controller when ajax call

#1

Hi I’ve got the following url http://mywebsite/group/viewGroup/3 then with my router I can analize the url with a router function to get the controller (group), the action (viewGroup) and the parameter (group id 3)

In my controller i’ve got some switch cases where i first detect the action and then detect different ajax calls in this way:

switch ($action) {

	case 'viewGroup':

		if(isset($_POST['ajax_action']) && !empty($_POST['ajax_action'])) {

			$ajax_action = trim(filter_var($_POST['ajax_action'], FILTER_SANITIZE_STRING));

			switch($ajax_action) {

				case 'km-list-groups':

	                try{

	                    // Check if the model file exist
	                    if(file_exists(KM_MODEL_PATH.KM_DS.'km-list-groups.php')){
	             			// Load the model file
	                        require_once(KM_MODEL_PATH.KM_DS.'km-list-groups.php');
	                         exit;
	                    }else{

	                        if(IS_AJAX) {
	                            echo km_notice('Operation failed!', "Error in showing group list.", KM_ERROR_CODE, 'error');
	                           exit;
	                        }

	                    }

	                }catch (Exception $e){

	                     if(IS_AJAX) {
	                        echo km_notice('Operation failed!', $e->getMessage(), $e->getCode(), 'error');
	                        exit;
	                    }

	                }   

	            break;

			}

		}

	break;

}

Now the problem is thati’ve got several ajax call to this controller and therefore I’ve ended up with a massive number of switch.
My solution would be to create a model file for each ajax action and name this file the same the ajax action and therefore the code would be:

if(isset($_POST['ajax_action']) && !empty($_POST['ajax_action'])) {

    // Save ajax action into a variable
    $ajax_action = trim(filter_var($_POST['ajax_action'], FILTER_SANITIZE_STRING));

        try{

            // Check if the model file exist
            if (file_exists(KM_MODEL_PATH.KM_DS.$ajax_action.'.php')) {
                //Load the model to create a new ticket
                require_once(KM_MODEL_PATH.KM_DS.$ajax_action.'.php');
                exit;

            }else{

                if(IS_AJAX) {
                    echo km_notice('Operation error!', "There was an error.", KM_ERROR_CODE, 'error');
                    exit;
                }

            }

        }catch (Exception $e){

            if(IS_AJAX) {
                echo km_notice('Operation error!', $e->getMessage(), $e->getCode(), 'error');
                exit;
            }

        }   

}

I’m not using a framework or classes at the moment becuse I’m still learnng basic php. The qestion is do you think this can be a good approach? Do you have any other ideas on how to solve this problem?

Many thanks for your support

#2

Seems there is room for improvement in your router. What does your router (class) look like now?

#3

Hi @rpkamp thanks for your answer this is the router, I’m not using classes at the moment but only procedural PHP because I’m still learning the basics of PHP


function dispatcher($url){

    $url = trim($url, '/');
    $urlSegments = explode('/', $url);

    $scheme = ['controller', 'action', 'params'];
    $route = [];

    foreach ($urlSegments as $index => $segment){    

        if ($scheme[$index] == 'params'){

            $route['params'] = array_slice($urlSegments, $index);
            break;

        } else {

            $route[$scheme[$index]] = $segment;

        }
    }

    return $route;

}

This is my index.php file

// Get controler, action and params from url
$km_route = km_dispatcher($_SERVER['REQUEST_URI']);
// Set action variable
$km_action = (empty($km_route['action'])) ? 'default' : $km_route['action'];
// Set controller variable
$km_controller = $km_route['controller'];

if(empty($km_controller)){

	echo 'this is the home page';

}else{

	// Check if controller exist otherwise show page error 404
	if(file_exists(KM_CONTROLLER_PATH.KM_DS.$km_controller.'.php')){
		// Check if the action is alphabetic
		if(!ctype_alpha($km_action)){

	    	// Render the view for page error 500 
                echo $twig->render('/km-errors/km-error-500.twig');
	    	exit;

		}

		// Check if action is isset and is alphabetic
		if(isset($km_action)){
			// Load specific controller functions if there is a file
			if(file_exists(KM_FUNCTION_PATH.KM_DS.$km_controller.'.php')){
				require_once(KM_FUNCTION_PATH.KM_DS.$km_controller.'.php');
			}
	    	
		// Load the controller
	    	require_once(KM_CONTROLLER_PATH.KM_DS.$km_controller.'.php');
		}else{

			// Render the view for page error 500 
            echo $twig->render('/km-errors/km-error-500.twig');
	    	exit;
		}
	}else{

	    // Render the view for error 404 page not found
        echo $twig->render('/km-errors/km-error-404.twig');
	    exit;
	}
}