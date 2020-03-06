Avoid too many switches in controller when ajax call

Hi I’ve got the following url http://mywebsite/group/viewGroup/3 then with my router I can analize the url with a router function to get the controller (group), the action (viewGroup) and the parameter (group id 3)

In my controller i’ve got some switch cases where i first detect the action and then detect different ajax calls in this way:

switch ($action) { case 'viewGroup': if(isset($_POST['ajax_action']) && !empty($_POST['ajax_action'])) { $ajax_action = trim(filter_var($_POST['ajax_action'], FILTER_SANITIZE_STRING)); switch($ajax_action) { case 'km-list-groups': try{ // Check if the model file exist if(file_exists(KM_MODEL_PATH.KM_DS.'km-list-groups.php')){ // Load the model file require_once(KM_MODEL_PATH.KM_DS.'km-list-groups.php'); exit; }else{ if(IS_AJAX) { echo km_notice('Operation failed!', "Error in showing group list.", KM_ERROR_CODE, 'error'); exit; } } }catch (Exception $e){ if(IS_AJAX) { echo km_notice('Operation failed!', $e->getMessage(), $e->getCode(), 'error'); exit; } } break; } } break; }

Now the problem is thati’ve got several ajax call to this controller and therefore I’ve ended up with a massive number of switch.

My solution would be to create a model file for each ajax action and name this file the same the ajax action and therefore the code would be:

if(isset($_POST['ajax_action']) && !empty($_POST['ajax_action'])) { // Save ajax action into a variable $ajax_action = trim(filter_var($_POST['ajax_action'], FILTER_SANITIZE_STRING)); try{ // Check if the model file exist if (file_exists(KM_MODEL_PATH.KM_DS.$ajax_action.'.php')) { //Load the model to create a new ticket require_once(KM_MODEL_PATH.KM_DS.$ajax_action.'.php'); exit; }else{ if(IS_AJAX) { echo km_notice('Operation error!', "There was an error.", KM_ERROR_CODE, 'error'); exit; } } }catch (Exception $e){ if(IS_AJAX) { echo km_notice('Operation error!', $e->getMessage(), $e->getCode(), 'error'); exit; } } }

I’m not using a framework or classes at the moment becuse I’m still learnng basic php. The qestion is do you think this can be a good approach? Do you have any other ideas on how to solve this problem?

Many thanks for your support