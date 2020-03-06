Avoid too many switches in controller when ajax call

#1

Hi I’ve got the following url http://mywebsite/group/viewGroup/3 then with my router I can analize the url with a router function to get the controller (group), the action (viewGroup) and the parameter (group id 3)

In my controller i’ve got some switch cases where i first detect the action and then detect different ajax calls in this way:

switch ($action) {

	case 'viewGroup':

		if(isset($_POST['ajax_action']) && !empty($_POST['ajax_action'])) {

			$ajax_action = trim(filter_var($_POST['ajax_action'], FILTER_SANITIZE_STRING));

			switch($ajax_action) {

				case 'km-list-groups':

	                try{

	                    // Check if the model file exist
	                    if(file_exists(KM_MODEL_PATH.KM_DS.'km-list-groups.php')){
	             			// Load the model file
	                        require_once(KM_MODEL_PATH.KM_DS.'km-list-groups.php');
	                         exit;
	                    }else{

	                        if(IS_AJAX) {
	                            echo km_notice('Operation failed!', "Error in showing group list.", KM_ERROR_CODE, 'error');
	                           exit;
	                        }

	                    }

	                }catch (Exception $e){

	                     if(IS_AJAX) {
	                        echo km_notice('Operation failed!', $e->getMessage(), $e->getCode(), 'error');
	                        exit;
	                    }

	                }   

	            break;

			}

		}

	break;

}

Now the problem is thati’ve got several ajax call to this controller and therefore I’ve ended up with a massive number of switch.
My solution would be to create a model file for each ajax action and name this file the same the ajax action and therefore the code would be:

if(isset($_POST['ajax_action']) && !empty($_POST['ajax_action'])) {

    // Save ajax action into a variable
    $ajax_action = trim(filter_var($_POST['ajax_action'], FILTER_SANITIZE_STRING));

        try{

            // Check if the model file exist
            if (file_exists(KM_MODEL_PATH.KM_DS.$ajax_action.'.php')) {
                //Load the model to create a new ticket
                require_once(KM_MODEL_PATH.KM_DS.$ajax_action.'.php');
                exit;

            }else{

                if(IS_AJAX) {
                    echo km_notice('Operation error!', "There was an error.", KM_ERROR_CODE, 'error');
                    exit;
                }

            }

        }catch (Exception $e){

            if(IS_AJAX) {
                echo km_notice('Operation error!', $e->getMessage(), $e->getCode(), 'error');
                exit;
            }

        }   

}

I’m not using a framework or classes at the moment becuse I’m still learnng basic php. The qestion is do you think this can be a good approach? Do you have any other ideas on how to solve this problem?

Many thanks for your support

#2

Seems there is room for improvement in your router. What does your router (class) look like now?