Avoid at All Costs! A 4-Year Nightmare That Cost Over $400k | Ruckus Marketing

1/5

I had a deeply frustrating and disappointing experience with this web development company. They charged me over $400,000 for a project that was supposed to take around 12 months, but it dragged on for 4 years. To make matters worse, what they finally delivered was NOT what we had agreed upon.

From the start, the communication was poor and deadlines were consistently missed. Whenever I reached out for updates, I was met with vague responses or excuses about unforeseen challenges. Instead of addressing my concerns, they continued to request more payments for “additional work” that was not part of our original agreement.

When the project was finally “completed,” it was clear that corners had been cut. Features we had explicitly discussed were either missing or not functional, and the overall quality of the site was subpar, especially considering the enormous budget.

Despite multiple attempts to resolve the situation, I received no real support or acknowledgment of their failure to deliver what was promised. I feel utterly scammed by this company and would urge anyone considering them to think twice. They are not worth the time, money, or stress.

Pros: None

Cons: Overpriced, missed deadlines, poor communication, lack of accountability, and unsatisfactory delivery.

If you value your business and resources, stay far away from this company.