Availability of Linux in stores

Is there any legal reason why computers sold in retail stores such as Best Buy cannot have Linux as the operating system instead of Windows, or at least a choice somehow?

If Linux was available (and there was a reduced cost for the system with it), do you think consumers would choose Linux? I realize that Linux might not be a good choice for people that are not technically inclined but I think there would be enough of us that would be interested. And I think if the opportunity existed then Linux enthusiasts could make Linux easier for the average consumer.

And yes I know there are variations (distributions) of Linux and that makes thikngs complicated.

Also, I have read rumors of a version of Windows with Linux inside.

If you’re talking about WSL - Windows Subsystem for Linux - it’s no rumour. See here.

I installed Xubuntu on an old computer for an elderly friend of ours some years ago, and she’s had no problem using it. (It was her first computer, so she had nothing to relearn.) I do upgrades for her, and sort out any technical issues, but I’d also need to do that if she were using Windows.

She’s not the only person I know who finds Linux (specifically Ubuntu and Xubuntu) more intuitive and less intimidating than Windows.

I’ve bought my last few computers (desktop and laptop) from a place which builds to your own specifications, and they offer the option of installing Windows for you, or supplying the machine with no operating system, so you simply install your own. That saves £77 including tax (approx. $100 / €90) over having Windows 10 (home edition) installed.

Would it be fair to say that while a retailer may offer a single version of a Windows OS, there is more than a single version of *nix to choose from?

I also wonder if getting an install up and running is more “one click” / “GUI” and less CLI makes a difference. Is providing customer tech support costly?

Which brings up context. From a retailers point of view, which would more likely affect the conversion and result in a sale of the hardware? A potential customer having trouble getting an install up and running, or a customer frustrated with what came out of the box.

I don’t think there is a legal reason, probably more a commercial reason, it’s something else to sell to you.
I think a lot of consumers are unaware that there is a free alternative OS available, and I think MS and the retailers like it that way.
Of course there is always the option of buying a computer without an OS, then choose and install whatever you like.