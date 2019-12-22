Availability of Linux in stores

Is there any legal reason why computers sold in retail stores such as Best Buy cannot have Linux as the operating system instead of Windows, or at least a choice somehow?

If Linux was available (and there was a reduced cost for the system with it), do you think consumers would choose Linux? I realize that Linux might not be a good choice for people that are not technically inclined but I think there would be enough of us that would be interested. And I think if the opportunity existed then Linux enthusiasts could make Linux easier for the average consumer.

And yes I know there are variations (distributions) of Linux and that makes thikngs complicated.

Also, I have read rumors of a version of Windows with Linux inside.