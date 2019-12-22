Availability of Linux in stores

gandalf458: gandalf458: If you’re talking about WSL - Windows Subsystem for Linux - it’s no rumour.

I included a comment about Windows with Linux inside just to anticipate someone saying that what I was talking about will soon be true. But either what I had seen discussion of does not exist or I cannot find the articles I found previously. The article you linked to is about the Windows Subsystem for Linux that has been available for a while. There is also a significantly improved Windows Subsystem for Linux that is not yet released as in Microsoft will ship a full Linux kernel in Windows 10 - The Verge. But that still is something that exists on top of Windows 10. What I have read (I thought) is a version of Windows 10 in which Windows exists on top of Linux, not Linux on top of Windows.

Mittineague: Mittineague: Would it be fair to say that while a retailer may offer a single version of a Windows OS, there is more than a single version of *nix to choose from?

Perhaps you underestimate the potential for computer people to solve problems.

Mittineague: Mittineague: I also wonder if getting an install up and running is more “one click” / “GUI” and less CLI makes a difference. Is providing customer tech support costly? Which brings up context. From a retailers point of view, which would more likely affect the conversion and result in a sale of the hardware? A potential customer having trouble getting an install up and running, or a customer frustrated with what came out of the box.

The previous comment applies here too but I wanted to also emphasize that I said it could be an option. Customers could and should be able to purchase a system that uses Windows 10 as conveniently as they currently do. The Linux option might not exist in all stores but it should exist in some.

SamA74: SamA74: I don’t think there is a legal reason, probably more a commercial reason, it’s something else to sell to you.

I think a lot of consumers are unaware that there is a free alternative OS available, and I think MS and the retailers like it that way.

I suspect that there is something more than simple competition going on. It seems to me that retailers do not have the option provide alternatives. There seems to be something preventing retailers from providing alternatives; probably all the manufacturers of retail systems only offer Windows. I suspect that Linux would become much more popular if it was an option; many consumers would choose it if they had the option.