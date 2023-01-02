Autoselect item with TamperMonkey

Hi, I’m using this website:

https://www.bibliotechediroma.it/opac/.do

and trying to autoselect in “Digita o seleziona la biblioteca”:

Municipio X > Biblioteca Elsa Morante

I used this script in TamperMonkey, but the page doesn’t react, where am I wrong? Thank you!

// ==UserScript==
// @name         New Userscript
// @namespace    http://tampermonkey.net/
// @version      0.1
// @description  try to take over the world!
// @author       You
// @match        https://www.bibliotechediroma.it/opac/*
// @icon         https://www.google.com/s2/favicons?sz=64&domain=google.it
// @grant        none
// ==/UserScript==

(function() {
    'use strict';
document.querySelector("button[class='syw-comboselect-trigger']").click();document.querySelector("li[data-group='GR_10'] a[title]").click();document.querySelector("li[data-cd='RMBO2'] a[class='select']").click();
})();
#2

I’m going to guess from the way that page loads that the element doesnt exist when the script tries to execute.

You’d have to wait for it to exist then execute on it.

Something to the tune of…

    function wait() {
        if(document.querySelector("button[class='syw-comboselect-trigger']") == null) {
            setTimeout(wait,1000);
        } else {
            document.querySelector("button[class='syw-comboselect-trigger']").click();
            document.querySelector("li[data-group='GR_10'] a[title]").click();
            document.querySelector("li[data-cd='RMBO2'] a[class='select']").click();
        
        }
    }
   wait();

EDIT: Gotta actually call the function at the end, Marc. slaps own wrist

#3

Thank you, m_hutley, works great! Could you write me the code to select “Libri moderni” in “Catalogo” too? Thanks again!!!