Autoselect item with TamperMonkey

Hi, I’m using this website:
https://www.bibliotechediroma.it/opac/.do
and trying to autoselect in “Digita o seleziona la biblioteca”:
Municipio X > Biblioteca Elsa Morante
I used this script in TamperMonkey, but the page doesn’t react, where am I wrong? Thank you!
// ==UserScript==
// @name New Userscript
// @namespace http://tampermonkey.net/
// @version 0.1
// @description try to take over the world!
// @author You
// @match https://www.bibliotechediroma.it/opac/*
// @icon https://www.google.com/s2/favicons?sz=64&domain=google.it
// @grant none
// ==/UserScript==
(function() {
'use strict';
document.querySelector("button[class='syw-comboselect-trigger']").click();document.querySelector("li[data-group='GR_10'] a[title]").click();document.querySelector("li[data-cd='RMBO2'] a[class='select']").click();
})();