Autoplaying (smooth scroll) carousel jumps/realigns on initial page scroll on mobile devices

I have a mobile specific issue with an autoplaying/looping slideshow UI. The carousel smooth scrolls as multiple slides are displayed on the screen at any time. So it’s basically like a conveyor belt. To achieve this I’m using Keen Slider.

It’s maybe worth noting I haven’t used a CSS solution for this and needed a plugin/Javascript as I want the carousel to be draggable left/right.

I’ve tested on iOS (iPhone 15 Pro), the issue occurs on both Safari and Chrome browsers. I’m not sure if this also affects Android as well - but I think the issue is linked to the resizing of the URL bar when scrolling the page.

On load, everything displays correctly but when you initially scroll down the page, even a few pixels, the carousel jumps/realigns horizontally to the left edge of slide nearest to the left edge of the container. After this, the carousel behaves perfectly and you don’t seem to ever see the ‘bug’ again when scrolling up/down the page unless you reload the page. It only seems to occur on the first scroll.

Potentially reason for the issue

The assumption I’m making is it’s to do with the URL bar resizing and the carousel treating it as though the browser has been resized by the user. I believe this is due to the origin in Keen Slider - however there doesn’t seem to be any settings to disable.

But I believe this to be the case as you can also see the carousel jump into position on desktop if you resize the browser (not that that’s important to fix).

CodePen Example: https://codepen.io/Stephen-Moy/pen/BaXvNoe

I appreciate this is difficult to test/view as a mobile issue - but hopefully the realignment on desktop resize might make it easier to debug if that is indeed the root of the issue

Would really appreciate some help and fresh eyes on this as I’m stumped!

Thanks in advance!