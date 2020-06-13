Autoplaying in safari

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="ko">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>autoPlay</title>
<style media="screen"></style>
</head>
<body>
<video src="test.mov" autoplay controls width="500"></video>
<script>
document.getElementById('vid').play();
</script>
</body>
</html>
The code above is at http://form.kr/test/autoPlay.php
I found that autoplaying does work when it comes through the link in a page of same domain only,
If the domain is different, the autoplaying doesn’t work.
if you click the link above, a movie comes but not autoplaying because sitepoint.com is different domain from form.kr
It is interesting and very complex.