Autoplay with m4a

HTML & CSS
#1 
<audio controls autoplay>
 <source src="backgroundSound.m4a" type="audio/m4a">
</audio>

The code above seems not to work.
Can I make it work with your help?

#2

Which browser are you using? Firefox blocks autoplay by default.

1 Like
#3

You may find this article helpful:

You should also remember:

Note : Sites that automatically play audio (or videos with an audio track) can be an unpleasant experience for users, so should be avoided when possible.

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Element/audio

1 Like