Autoplay with m4a/mp3

<audio controls autoplay><source src="myMusic.mp3" type="audio/mpeg"></audio>

I have the code above a web page of mine.

The code “autoplay” doesn’t work on most browsers.

But it works on chrome with PC.

I like it works on chrome with PC.

However, with smartphone it doesn’t work on chrome.

Is there any smartphone browser that autoplaying of mp3 file works?

Or any trick for the autoplaying of mp3 file with mobile phone?