Automating business process with CMS

Hi all,

I’d really like to have your suggestion for my business. I run a small business, which has been growing gradually. I have already signed around 10+ contracts in the last 2 years. It was just two or three contracts in the beginning and it was easy for me to handle. Now as my business has been growing so are the contracts. It is hard for me to track the status of each one of them. One time I was going to miss out on one of my contract expiration, but fortunately didn’t. But it was close. My friend suggested giving a shot at the Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) solution. But it seems that it is not working out for me. I am looking for an efficient contract management system to avoid missing out on the expirations and status of the contracts. My team and I have already contacted a few of the vendors after filtering from the numerous that we found on the internet.

I am thinking of automating the process with a team who visited us a few days back. Some of the features that my team and I are looking forward to are - Increased Contract Visibility, Notify Renewal Date or Negotiation Opportunity, Enhanced Searching Capabilities, and other common basic features. I’d like to have the software implemented as soon as possible. So, before I finalize on to something, I’d like to explore my options here.

So, any suggestions from your end are much appreciated!

TIA!