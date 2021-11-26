Automatically switch from local to remote value of $root variable

PHP
I have several websites and I plan to use the same php file to notify my updates in all the sites.
But in this way I have the problem that I can’t use, as I did so far, a relative path, given the fact that my websites are hosted in different remote server.
So I wonder if there is in php a way to switch the $root variable from a (relative) local address (http://localhost) to a remote one (https://myremotewebsite), according to the fact to be called from a local server or from a remote one.
The variable to switch is one: $root. What is the $root value? In localhost something, in remote other.
Thank you.

EDIT
maybe using (also) CSS: to show or hide a content (according to its “class”).
But using also $_SERVER, I guess… to switch from a class to another…

Http://localhost is not a relative but a absolute path.

You can use DIR to use a real relative path

I have mirror images of the remote sites and define the following :slight_smile:

<?php 
defined(‘LOCALHOST’) 
||
define(‘LOCALHOST’, ‘LOCALHOST’===$_SERVER[‘SERVER_NAME’]);

// usage
$basurl = LOCALHOST 
  ? ‘http://localhost/‘
  : ‘https://example.com’
;
//
echo LOCALHOST ? NULL : ‘view/incs/advert-001.php’;
Sorry, but I have found a quite simpler solution: define, in a file linked with my home (where are the links to the updated or added pages) as many $root_other_sites variables as necessary.
F.e. in my website A $root_A is the root folder (regardless for local or remote), and another my website has as root the $root_B variable (the absolute remote path), and $root_A = $root in website A, and in website B $root = $root_B.
It works and with very few code.
Thank you any way!

@web148 ,
If you have a mirror image of your online domains yu may be interested in the following utility that creates RSYNC scripts to be copied and pasted into your Command Box:

<?php declare(strict_types=1);

# RSYNC
  $aDirs = [
    'html',
    'site-001.com',
    'site-002.com',
    'site-003.com',
    'site-004.com',
  ];
  $rsync = '<dl>';
  foreach($aDirs as $key => $dir) :
    $rsync .= <<< ____EOT
    <dt> <b> $dir </b> </dt>
    <dd>
      rsync -avze ssh /var/www/$dir/  &nbsp; root@123.456.789.42:/var/www/$dir/
    </dd>
    <dd> &nbsp; </dd>  
____EOT;
  endforeach;
  $rsync .= '</dl>';

?><!DOCTYPE html><html lang="en-gb">
<head>
<meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8" />
<title>Apache2 Ubuntu Default Page: It works</title>
<style type="text/css" media="screen">
* {
    margin: 0; padding: 0;
}
body, 
html {
  padding: 3px;
  background-color: #D8DBE2;
  font-family: Verdana, sans-serif;
  font-size: 1.0em;
  text-align: center;
}
dl {
  width: 88%; 
  margin: 1em auto; 
  background-color: #ff0; color: #000; 
  text-align: left;
}
dl dd {margin: 0 1em;}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<h1> RSYNC.php </h1>

<?= $rsync ?>

</body>
</html>

Output:

Screenshot from 2021-11-26 13-02-24
Screenshot from 2021-11-26 13-02-24547×512 57.6 KB