Automatically delete cookies

I have a website
But when I edit something and then load the page it doesn’t change
Because of cookies
I want a code that deletes all data automatically after a certain period
Thanks
Why do you think it’s cookies that are causing the changes not to show? It is more likely the browser’s cache.
Cookies are designed to expire after a certain amount of time. If they’re not expiring soon enough, then why not change the expiry date?
So how do I get my site to delete its cache after a while?
When you are developing a page you can tell your developer tools to temporarily ignore caching, making it easier for you to develop your page.
https://www.webinstinct.com/faq/how-to-disable-browser-cache
