The code below is usual php code for hilighting with “search.php?key=book”

str_replace($_GET['key'], '<b>'.$_GET['key'].'</b>', $text_in_the_page_of_search);

Instead of the code above, I like to make it like the following.

when a user open the page " search.php" with a url parameter “key=book”

the browser automatically show the finding box with the word “book” without pressing “contrl key + F”

Can I make the page working like the above with your help?

I am not sure this topic should go to javascript or stay in php.