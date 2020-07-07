Automatic Wordpress to iOS / Android App convertors?

Is anyone aware of good and stable App converter for Wordpress to iOS / Android?

We already use PWA but need that converted to an app which can be downloaded from Apple and Google stores. I find some plugins which work with Android - but seems iOS has made some changes due to which regular web view does not work. When we talk to developers they give a very high costing similar to developing a full fledged app. We explained we need some kind of wrapper/web view which gets the data from our wordpress website and displays the same. Exactly what the PWA does.

Some providers have this feature but again they have a monthly cost associated which we dont need as we just need a 1 time app generation with a start page which we can define.

So any help or guidance if the same could be easily achieve?

Thanks in advance.