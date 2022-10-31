Automatic list files with name without path

I managed to list (images) files with their name (and without extension); this is my working code:
<?php
echo "<ul>";
$phpfiles = glob("[^index]*.jpg");
foreach ($phpfiles as $phpfile){
$withoutExt = preg_replace('/\\.[^.\\s]{3,4}$/', '', $phpfile);
echo '<li><img src="'.$phpfile.'" /><br /><b>'.$withoutExt.'</b></li>';
}
echo "</ul>";
?>
But to insert this code in another folder I have to change, adding the path (from this other folder), in this way (I add only the row changed):
$phpfiles = glob("$root/my-path/[^index]*.jpg");
But so I have in the page where I want show the list a name of the file and (before) the path (i.g. …/multimedia/img/immagini-di-paesaggi/Assisi while I would only Assisi).
How could I get rid of the path?
Thank you!