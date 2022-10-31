Automatic list files with name without path

PHP
#1

I managed to list (images) files with their name (and without extension); this is my working code:

<?php
	   echo "<ul>";	  
$phpfiles = glob("[^index]*.jpg");
foreach ($phpfiles as $phpfile){
    $withoutExt = preg_replace('/\\.[^.\\s]{3,4}$/', '', $phpfile);
    echo '<li><img src="'.$phpfile.'" /><br /><b>'.$withoutExt.'</b></li>'; 
}	   
   echo "</ul>";
?>

But to insert this code in another folder I have to change, adding the path (from this other folder), in this way (I add only the row changed):

$phpfiles = glob("$root/my-path/[^index]*.jpg");

But so I have in the page where I want show the list a name of the file and (before) the path (i.g. …/multimedia/img/immagini-di-paesaggi/Assisi while I would only Assisi).
How could I get rid of the path?
Thank you!

#2

Do not any string modifications on filenames with pathes. Use the right functionality instead and get a file structure.

$rii = new RecursiveIteratorIterator(new RecursiveDirectoryIterator('path/to/folder'));
foreach ($rii as $file)
{
    if ($file->isDir())
   { 
        continue;
   }
   $files[] = $file->getPathname(); 
}

there you can get all things you want like

https://www.php.net/manual/en/class.directoryiterator.php