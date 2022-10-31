Automatic list files with name without path

I managed to list (images) files with their name (and without extension); this is my working code:

<?php echo "<ul>"; $phpfiles = glob("[^index]*.jpg"); foreach ($phpfiles as $phpfile){ $withoutExt = preg_replace('/\\.[^.\\s]{3,4}$/', '', $phpfile); echo '<li><img src="'.$phpfile.'" /><br /><b>'.$withoutExt.'</b></li>'; } echo "</ul>"; ?>

But to insert this code in another folder I have to change, adding the path (from this other folder), in this way (I add only the row changed):

$phpfiles = glob("$root/my-path/[^index]*.jpg");

But so I have in the page where I want show the list a name of the file and (before) the path (i.g. …/multimedia/img/immagini-di-paesaggi/Assisi while I would only Assisi).

How could I get rid of the path?

Thank you!