Automatic and Manual slider

How can I let a home slider to play automatically not only manually? This is an example of a slider that I used but there is no example of both playing (manually and automatically) :

What should I add to the JS code? Any help?

https://www.w3schools.com/jsref/met_win_setinterval.asp (Since your original example comes from W3S, have some more W3S.)

Consider what your “next” button does, and how to integrate it into this.

Hi @mileddwaihy, you can schedule showing the next slide using setTimeout()… extending the example from your link:

// Declare a variable to hold the ID of the currently
// scheduled timeout
var scheduled = null;

// ...

function showSlides(n) {
  // ...

  // Clear the currently scheduled timeout so that the timeout
  // resets after manually switching the slides
  clearTimeout(scheduled);
  // Set a new timeout to show the next slide after a given 
  // amount of time
  scheduled = setTimeout(plusSlides, 5000, 1);
}

