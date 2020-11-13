Autoload files using composer in php website projects

RiversideRocks: RiversideRocks: Yes, that should work.

Perfectly i think it worked, i now fully understand the use of composer, after i found where the folder was in my computer i copied the entire vendor folder into my website files and then required the request.php file according to the file path, and it worked,

So i can just move everything now to my website host including the vendor files?

Hope this does not have any security issues especially with the request.php file i dont even know the code it has inside it.

Just that am still having issues with

cURL error 60: SSL certificate problem: self signed certificate in certificate chain

I think is a malfunction with MAMP