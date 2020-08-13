Autoload files using composer in php website projects

rpkamp: rpkamp: Alternative you can tell cURL to ignore it, but I’d only use as a last resort when all else has failed.

Thanks alot, but i uploaded the files to my webhost in a domain that i have ssl installed and it worked, i got positive response from the call.

But when i use it on mamp or xampp the error code shows.

So my question is, which of the url is being validated for SSL?

Is it the https://test.api.amadeus.com/v1/security

Or the url where i hosted the files and making the calls from?

Secondly i need to know how to ignore the SSL so i can use it on my local machine. Or any better guide on installing encrypt cert in MAMP

And creating a base url that will look like this https://dev.testpand.com

So that i can be accessing the script in an SSL cert