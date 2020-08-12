Autoload files using composer in php website projects

Did you install the package with composer?
nop i did not, i dont even know how to go about the installation, and secondly do i really need it installed? since all am building is a website folder full of php files and html that i will upload to my webhost server, is not meant for my local machine, just test running with xampp and MAMP
I recommend that you use composer in development. It makes life easier as you don’t have to download files “by hand”.
This looks like the file you would use for windows:
https://getcomposer.org/Composer-Setup.exe
What came to my mind was using the method we all use for javascript src method to enable jquery. Like i should download the full folder called composer with its subfolders called vendor and then download any of the Request package and put it inside the vendor folder and then use this code in any of my php files
require_once 'path/requests/library/Requests.php';
But i figured out thats not how it works
I have downloaded the exe file, after setup whats next?
Open the command prompt and run
composer (your package name here) in the directory that you plan to use it in.
It asked for the php.exe to use and i selected one that is in my MAMP/php-7.20/php.exe
Can you type
composer --version in the Command Prompt?
Does this need to work with internet?
and you mean i should do this in my command prompt?
composer require rmccue/requests
Yes, that should work.
I need internet enabled on my laptop right?
Thats what i got
C:\Users\Dolla>composer --version
Composer version 1.10.10 2020-08-03 11:35:19
when i typed this in the command prompt and clicked entered nothing happend
composer require rmccue/requests
@RiversideRocks after the download and everything, how do i locate the /vendor folder in my machine and mostly how do i move these folder to my webhost knowing thats where it belongs, not in my local MAMP or XAMPP machine?
Perfectly i think it worked, i now fully understand the use of composer, after i found where the folder was in my computer i copied the entire vendor folder into my website files and then required the request.php file according to the file path, and it worked,
So i can just move everything now to my website host including the vendor files?
Hope this does not have any security issues especially with the request.php file i dont even know the code it has inside it.
Just that am still having issues with
cURL error 60: SSL certificate problem: self signed certificate in certificate chain
I think is a malfunction with MAMP
Yes
Well yes, that’s always a risk when using third party code. It wouldn’t hurt to go through the code and check it isn’t doing anything harmful.
That’s not a malfunction of MAMP, that is cURL saying that whatever you want to connect to doesn’t have an SSL certificate that was signed by a trusted SSL signer. Best option here is to contact them and get them to install a proper certificates, especially now with free certs from parties like Let’s Encrypt.
Alternative you can tell cURL to ignore it, but I’d only use as a last resort when all else has failed.
Thanks alot, but i uploaded the files to my webhost in a domain that i have ssl installed and it worked, i got positive response from the call.
But when i use it on mamp or xampp the error code shows.
So my question is, which of the url is being validated for SSL?
Is it the https://test.api.amadeus.com/v1/security
Or the url where i hosted the files and making the calls from?
Secondly i need to know how to ignore the SSL so i can use it on my local machine. Or any better guide on installing encrypt cert in MAMP
And creating a base url that will look like this https://dev.testpand.com
So that i can be accessing the script in an SSL cert
The URL you connect to. Where you’re connecting from is irrelevant.
You can pass
['verify' => false] as the options. Again, do this only in development, do not do this is production where there is a valid certificate available!
See https://requests.ryanmccue.info/api/source-class-Requests.html#337
Okay thanks but if not relevant why does it fail on MAMP but works on a live host whereas is still url that am connecting to.
I use verify false on MAMP and see if it works,
But please where exactly should place this
['verify' => false] because i dont know which variable they are using as the $ch ,
I have tried
curl_setopt($response_request, `['verify' => false]`);
Please look at the above code and tell me exactly where to add it.