Autoload files using composer in php website projects

Please life savers, am having issues with a php file on my website file that needed to use composer and packaglist to include or autoload the file, am kind of new to use of composer and i need your help.
Below is the code.
// Loading Requests
require_once 'path/requests/library/Requests.php';
// Registering an autoloader
Requests::register_autoloader();
// Preparing the request message
$url = 'https://test.api.amadeus.com/v1/security/oauth2/token';
$auth_data = array(
'client_id' => 'QF1Z4rlmy-clientid-pleasecloseyoureyesIc8Z',
'client_secret' => 'MysecretGsfZE6j-dontlookhgf',
'grant_type' => 'client_credentials'
);
$headers = array('Content-Type' => 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded');
try {
// Sending the request message by POST
$requests_response = Requests::post($url, $headers, $auth_data);
// Server returns a Requests_Response object
echo 'Response from the authorization server:';
$response_body = json_decode($requests_response->body);
echo '<pre>', json_encode($response_body, JSON_PRETTY_PRINT), '</pre>';
if(property_exists($response_body, 'error')) die;
// Extract and store the access token
$access_token = $response_body->access_token;
} catch (Exception $e) {
print_r($e->getMessage());
}
Am having a problem passing the require_once path, i know the is a link to a vendor dependency usin compozer but all the tutorials i watched
is just about installing compozer on your machine, but i just need to upload this file in my webhost, any host shared website host.
so i dont understand why i need to install composer first on my machine before using the file.
i wanted is to get this working in my website files as a normal PHP file should so that i can access the token and get response back.
Am testing the script on my XAMPP local server.
Please any guide or help is much appreciated in advance.