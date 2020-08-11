Autoload files using composer in php website projects

Please life savers, am having issues with a php file on my website file that needed to use composer and packaglist to include or autoload the file, am kind of new to use of composer and i need your help.

Below is the code.

// Loading Requests require_once 'path/requests/library/Requests.php'; // Registering an autoloader Requests::register_autoloader(); // Preparing the request message $url = 'https://test.api.amadeus.com/v1/security/oauth2/token'; $auth_data = array( 'client_id' => 'QF1Z4rlmy-clientid-pleasecloseyoureyesIc8Z', 'client_secret' => 'MysecretGsfZE6j-dontlookhgf', 'grant_type' => 'client_credentials' ); $headers = array('Content-Type' => 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded'); try { // Sending the request message by POST $requests_response = Requests::post($url, $headers, $auth_data); // Server returns a Requests_Response object echo 'Response from the authorization server:'; $response_body = json_decode($requests_response->body); echo '<pre>', json_encode($response_body, JSON_PRETTY_PRINT), '</pre>'; if(property_exists($response_body, 'error')) die; // Extract and store the access token $access_token = $response_body->access_token; } catch (Exception $e) { print_r($e->getMessage()); }

Am having a problem passing the require_once path, i know the is a link to a vendor dependency usin compozer but all the tutorials i watched

is just about installing compozer on your machine, but i just need to upload this file in my webhost, any host shared website host.

so i dont understand why i need to install composer first on my machine before using the file.

i wanted is to get this working in my website files as a normal PHP file should so that i can access the token and get response back.

Am testing the script on my XAMPP local server.

Please any guide or help is much appreciated in advance.