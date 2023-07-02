Autofocus on corresponding field after changing combobox value

Hi from this page, I’m trying to autofocus on field after changing the value of one of these comboboxes: Autore, Titolo, Soggetto, Classificazione, Libera. I used this userscript, the field gets clicked for a fraction of second, but not autofocused:
// Get all the select elements
var selectElements = document.querySelectorAll('select[name="canale"]');
// Add change event listener to each select element
selectElements.forEach(function(selectElement) {
selectElement.addEventListener('change', function() {
// Get the parent li element
var liElement = this.closest('li');
// Get the input field within the same li element
var inputField = liElement.querySelector('input[type="text"]');
// Set focus on the input field
inputField.focus();
});
});
Thank you!