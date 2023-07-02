Autofocus on corresponding field after changing combobox value

JavaScript
Hi from this page, I’m trying to autofocus on field after changing the value of one of these comboboxes: Autore, Titolo, Soggetto, Classificazione, Libera. I used this userscript, the field gets clicked for a fraction of second, but not autofocused:

// Get all the select elements
var selectElements = document.querySelectorAll('select[name="canale"]');

// Add change event listener to each select element
selectElements.forEach(function(selectElement) {
  selectElement.addEventListener('change', function() {
    // Get the parent li element
    var liElement = this.closest('li');

    // Get the input field within the same li element
    var inputField = liElement.querySelector('input[type="text"]');

    // Set focus on the input field
    inputField.focus();
  });
});

Thank you!