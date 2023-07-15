Autofill not working with auto complete in php form

I am trying to implement autofill with autocomplete. My form consist of three input fields (UserID, Last Nam and First name)User ID is trigger field and auto complete successfully. But i am trying when I select from auto complete list, it should autofill values in other two fields which are first and last name). When I manually enter User ID, then First last name autofill worked fine, but when I select from list, then no autofill working.

<div class="form-group"> <label>User Id</label> <input type = "text" name="user_id" id='user_id' class='form-control' placeholder='Enter user id' onchange="GetDetail(this.value)" value=""> <div id="countryList"></div> <script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.6.3.min.js"></script> <script> $(document).ready(function() { $('#user_id').keyup(function() { var query = $(this).val(); if (query != '') { $.ajax({ url: 'searchCountry.php', method: 'POST', data: { query: query }, success: function(response) { $('#countryList').fadeIn(); $('#countryList').html(response); } }); } else { $('#countryList').fadeOut(); $('#countryList').html(''); } }); $(document).on('click', 'li', function() { $('#user_id').val($(this).text()); $('#countryList').fadeOut(); }); $('#addCountryForm').submit(function(event) { event.preventDefault(); var user_id = $('#user_id').val(); $.ajax({ type: 'POST', url: 'addCountry.php', data: { user_id: user_id }, success: function(response) { $('#countryList').hide(); $('#message').html(response).show(); } }); }); }); </script> </div> </div> </div> <div class="row"> <div class="col-lg-6"> <div class="form-group"> <label>First Name:</label> <input type="text" name="first_name" id="first_name" class="form-control" placeholder='First Name' value=""> </div> </div> </div> <div class="row"> <div class="col-lg-6"> <div class="form-group"> <label>Last Name:</label> <input type="text" name="last_name" id="last_name" class="form-control" placeholder='Last Name' value=""> </div> </div> </div> </div> <script> // onkeyup event will occur when the user // release the key and calls the function // assigned to this event function GetDetail(str) { if (str.length == 0) { document.getElementById("first_name").value = ""; document.getElementById("last_name").value = ""; return; } else { // Creates a new XMLHttpRequest object var xmlhttp = new XMLHttpRequest(); xmlhttp.onreadystatechange = function () { // Defines a function to be called when // the readyState property changes if (this.readyState == 4 && this.status == 200) { // Typical action to be performed // when the document is ready var myObj = JSON.parse(this.responseText); // Returns the response data as a // string and store this array in // a variable assign the value // received to first name input field document.getElementById ("first_name").value = myObj[0]; // Assign the value received to // last name input field document.getElementById( "last_name").value = myObj[1]; } }; // xhttp.open("GET", "filename", true); xmlhttp.open("GET", "gfg.php?user_id=" + str, true); // Sends the request to the server xmlhttp.send(); } } </script>