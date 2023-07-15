Autofill not working with auto complete in php form

I am trying to implement autofill with autocomplete. My form consist of three input fields (UserID, Last Nam and First name)User ID is trigger field and auto complete successfully. But i am trying when I select from auto complete list, it should autofill values in other two fields which are first and last name). When I manually enter User ID, then First last name autofill worked fine, but when I select from list, then no autofill working.

<div class="form-group">
                <label>User Id</label>
                <input type = "text" name="user_id"
                    id='user_id' class='form-control'
                    placeholder='Enter user id'
                    onchange="GetDetail(this.value)" value="">
                <div id="countryList"></div>
                 <script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.6.3.min.js"></script>
                     <script>
                 $(document).ready(function() {
                     $('#user_id').keyup(function() {
                      var query = $(this).val();
                          if (query != '') {
                $.ajax({
                    url: 'searchCountry.php',
                    method: 'POST',
                    data: {
                        query: query
                    },
                    success: function(response) {
                        $('#countryList').fadeIn();
                        $('#countryList').html(response);
                    }
                });
            } else {
                $('#countryList').fadeOut();
                $('#countryList').html('');
            }
        });

        $(document).on('click', 'li', function() {
            $('#user_id').val($(this).text());
            $('#countryList').fadeOut();
        });

        $('#addCountryForm').submit(function(event) {
            event.preventDefault();
            var user_id = $('#user_id').val();
            $.ajax({
                type: 'POST',
                url: 'addCountry.php',
                data: {
                    user_id: user_id
                },
                success: function(response) {
                    $('#countryList').hide();
                    $('#message').html(response).show();
                }
            });
        });
    });
</script>
            </div>
        </div>
    </div>
    <div class="row">
        <div class="col-lg-6">
            <div class="form-group">
                <label>First Name:</label>
                <input type="text" name="first_name"
                    id="first_name" class="form-control"
                    placeholder='First Name'
                    value="">
            </div>
        </div>
    </div>
    <div class="row">
        <div class="col-lg-6">
            <div class="form-group">
                <label>Last Name:</label>
                <input type="text" name="last_name"
                    id="last_name" class="form-control"
                    placeholder='Last Name'
                    value="">
            </div>
        </div>
    </div>
</div>
<script>

    // onkeyup event will occur when the user
    // release the key and calls the function
    // assigned to this event
    function GetDetail(str) {
        if (str.length == 0) {
            document.getElementById("first_name").value = "";
            document.getElementById("last_name").value = "";
            return;
        }
        else {

            // Creates a new XMLHttpRequest object
            var xmlhttp = new XMLHttpRequest();
            xmlhttp.onreadystatechange = function () {

                // Defines a function to be called when
                // the readyState property changes
                if (this.readyState == 4 &&
                        this.status == 200) {
                    
                    // Typical action to be performed
                    // when the document is ready
                    var myObj = JSON.parse(this.responseText);

                    // Returns the response data as a
                    // string and store this array in
                    // a variable assign the value
                    // received to first name input field
                    
                    document.getElementById
                        ("first_name").value = myObj[0];
                    
                    // Assign the value received to
                    // last name input field
                    document.getElementById(
                        "last_name").value = myObj[1];
                }
            };

            // xhttp.open("GET", "filename", true);
            xmlhttp.open("GET", "gfg.php?user_id=" + str, true);
            
            // Sends the request to the server
            xmlhttp.send();
        }
    }
</script>