Autofill not working with auto complete in php form

I am trying to implement autofill with autocomplete. My form consist of three input fields (UserID, Last Nam and First name)User ID is trigger field and auto complete successfully. But i am trying when I select from auto complete list, it should autofill values in other two fields which are first and last name). When I manually enter User ID, then First last name autofill worked fine, but when I select from list, then no autofill working.
<div class="form-group">
<label>User Id</label>
<input type = "text" name="user_id"
id='user_id' class='form-control'
placeholder='Enter user id'
onchange="GetDetail(this.value)" value="">
<div id="countryList"></div>
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.6.3.min.js"></script>
<script>
$(document).ready(function() {
$('#user_id').keyup(function() {
var query = $(this).val();
if (query != '') {
$.ajax({
url: 'searchCountry.php',
method: 'POST',
data: {
query: query
},
success: function(response) {
$('#countryList').fadeIn();
$('#countryList').html(response);
}
});
} else {
$('#countryList').fadeOut();
$('#countryList').html('');
}
});
$(document).on('click', 'li', function() {
$('#user_id').val($(this).text());
$('#countryList').fadeOut();
});
$('#addCountryForm').submit(function(event) {
event.preventDefault();
var user_id = $('#user_id').val();
$.ajax({
type: 'POST',
url: 'addCountry.php',
data: {
user_id: user_id
},
success: function(response) {
$('#countryList').hide();
$('#message').html(response).show();
}
});
});
});
</script>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="row">
<div class="col-lg-6">
<div class="form-group">
<label>First Name:</label>
<input type="text" name="first_name"
id="first_name" class="form-control"
placeholder='First Name'
value="">
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="row">
<div class="col-lg-6">
<div class="form-group">
<label>Last Name:</label>
<input type="text" name="last_name"
id="last_name" class="form-control"
placeholder='Last Name'
value="">
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<script>
// onkeyup event will occur when the user
// release the key and calls the function
// assigned to this event
function GetDetail(str) {
if (str.length == 0) {
document.getElementById("first_name").value = "";
document.getElementById("last_name").value = "";
return;
}
else {
// Creates a new XMLHttpRequest object
var xmlhttp = new XMLHttpRequest();
xmlhttp.onreadystatechange = function () {
// Defines a function to be called when
// the readyState property changes
if (this.readyState == 4 &&
this.status == 200) {
// Typical action to be performed
// when the document is ready
var myObj = JSON.parse(this.responseText);
// Returns the response data as a
// string and store this array in
// a variable assign the value
// received to first name input field
document.getElementById
("first_name").value = myObj[0];
// Assign the value received to
// last name input field
document.getElementById(
"last_name").value = myObj[1];
}
};
// xhttp.open("GET", "filename", true);
xmlhttp.open("GET", "gfg.php?user_id=" + str, true);
// Sends the request to the server
xmlhttp.send();
}
}
</script>