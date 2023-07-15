Autofill not working with auto complete in my form

I have small form where I am trying to select first input field by autofill, and later i am looking that when I autocomplete first input field, other fields should automatically fill out. here is my php code and javascript:

<form method="POST" action="abc.php"> <tr id="TRow" class="d-none"> <td> <input type = "text" class="scode form-control text-end" name="scode[]" id="user_id" onchange="GetDetail(this.closest('tr'))" onchange="Calc(this);"> <div id="countryList"></div> </td> <td><input type="text" class="qty form-control text-end" name="qty[]" id="ccc" onchange="Calc(this);"></td> <td><input type="text" class="price1 form-control text-end" name="price1[]" id="ddd" onchange="Calc(this);"></td> <td><input type="text" class="discunt form-control text-end" name="discunt[]" id="eee" onchange="Calc(this);"></td> </tr> </form> **Autocomplete java script code** <script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.6.3.min.js"></script> <script> $(document).ready(function() { $('#user_id').keyup(function() { var query = $(this).val(); if (query != '') { $.ajax({ url: 'searchCountry.php', method: 'POST', data: { query: query }, success: function(response) { $('#countryList').fadeIn(); $('#countryList').html(response); } }); } else { $('#countryList').fadeOut(); $('#countryList').html(''); } }); $(document).on('click', 'li', function() { $('#user_id').val($(this).text()); $('#countryList').fadeOut(); }); $('#addCountryForm').submit(function(event) { event.preventDefault(); var user_id = $('#user_id').val(); $.ajax({ type: 'POST', url: 'addCountry.php', data: { user_id: user_id }, success: function(response) { $('#countryList').hide(); $('#message').html(response).show(); } }); }); }); </script>

Autofill code in Java script