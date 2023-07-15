Autofill not working with auto complete in my form

I have small form where I am trying to select first input field by autofill, and later i am looking that when I autocomplete first input field, other fields should automatically fill out. here is my php code and javascript:
<form method="POST" action="abc.php">
<tr id="TRow" class="d-none">
<td>
<input type = "text" class="scode form-control text-end" name="scode[]" id="user_id" onchange="GetDetail(this.closest('tr'))" onchange="Calc(this);">
<div id="countryList"></div>
</td>
<td><input type="text" class="qty form-control text-end" name="qty[]" id="ccc" onchange="Calc(this);"></td>
<td><input type="text" class="price1 form-control text-end" name="price1[]" id="ddd" onchange="Calc(this);"></td>
<td><input type="text" class="discunt form-control text-end" name="discunt[]" id="eee" onchange="Calc(this);"></td>
</tr>
</form>
**Autocomplete java script code**
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.6.3.min.js"></script>
<script>
$(document).ready(function() {
$('#user_id').keyup(function() {
var query = $(this).val();
if (query != '') {
$.ajax({
url: 'searchCountry.php',
method: 'POST',
data: {
query: query
},
success: function(response) {
$('#countryList').fadeIn();
$('#countryList').html(response);
}
});
} else {
$('#countryList').fadeOut();
$('#countryList').html('');
}
});
$(document).on('click', 'li', function() {
$('#user_id').val($(this).text());
$('#countryList').fadeOut();
});
$('#addCountryForm').submit(function(event) {
event.preventDefault();
var user_id = $('#user_id').val();
$.ajax({
type: 'POST',
url: 'addCountry.php',
data: {
user_id: user_id
},
success: function(response) {
$('#countryList').hide();
$('#message').html(response).show();
}
});
});
});
</script>
Autofill code in Java script
<script>
// onkeyup event will occur when the user
// release the key and calls the function
// assigned to this event
function GetDetail(row) {
let str = row.querySelector(".scode").value;
if (str.length == 0) {
row.querySelector(".qty").value = "";
row.querySelector(".price").value = "";
row.querySelector(".discunt").value = "";
row.querySelector(".tot4").value = "";
return;
} else {
// Creates a new XMLHttpRequest object
var xmlhttp = new XMLHttpRequest();
xmlhttp.onreadystatechange = function() {
// Defines a function to be called when
// the readyState property changes
if (this.readyState == 4 &&
this.status == 200) {
// Typical action to be performed
// when the document is ready
var myObj = JSON.parse(this.responseText);
// Returns the response data as a
// string and store this array in
// a variable assign the value
// received to first name input field
row.querySelector(".qty").value = myObj[0];
row.querySelector(".price").value = myObj[1];
row.querySelector(".discunt").value = myObj[2];
row.querySelector(".tot4").value = myObj[3];
}
};
// xhttp.open("GET", "filename", true);
xmlhttp.open("GET", "gfg.php?user_id=" + str, true);
// Sends the request to the server
xmlhttp.send();
}
}
</script>