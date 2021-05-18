Autofill hover font size

Hi there,
I am trying to change the hover font size when users are using the autofill in webkit browsers.
For example, when a user hovers over an item in their autofill list, the font appears small than when it is selected.
Hover:
Selected:
Is there an attribute in CSS that will control this?
Currently I have:
input:-webkit-autofill,
input:-webkit-autofill:hover,
input:-webkit-autofill:focus,
input:-webkit-autofill:active {
-webkit-box-shadow: 0 0 0 30px #01abab inset !important;
color: #fff!important;
font-size: 18px;
}
input:-webkit-autofill {
-webkit-text-fill-color: #fff !important;
font-size: 18px!important
}
But it doesn’t seem to effect the hover.
Any ideas how I can change this?
Thanks!