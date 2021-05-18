Autofill hover font size

HTML & CSS
Hi there,

I am trying to change the hover font size when users are using the autofill in webkit browsers.

For example, when a user hovers over an item in their autofill list, the font appears small than when it is selected.

Hover:
image

Selected:
image

Is there an attribute in CSS that will control this?

Currently I have:

input:-webkit-autofill,
input:-webkit-autofill:hover, 
input:-webkit-autofill:focus, 
input:-webkit-autofill:active  {
    -webkit-box-shadow: 0 0 0 30px #01abab inset !important;
     color: #fff!important;
    font-size: 18px;
}
input:-webkit-autofill {
    -webkit-text-fill-color: #fff !important;
    font-size: 18px!important
}

But it doesn’t seem to effect the hover.

Any ideas how I can change this?

Thanks!

How is the font size going to change if you specify it as 18px in all cases?

Hi,

Thanks for the reply.

I do not want the size to change, that is the problem I’m having :slight_smile:

I would like it to remain 18px when it is hovered and also when it is selected in the field.

Problem could be that you’re missing the semicolon ; in your input:-webit-autofill { on the last bit there. Try putting that in and see if it’s better.

@Gandalf good point, just saw your reply

Are you talking about this autofill extension for Chrome or the autocomplete feature in the browser?

Thanks for the reply.

Where is the missing semicolon? Maybe I am being silly but I can’t see it.

Hi @toolman it’s in this css bit

image

Do you mean the last line?

I have changed it to this, but still no luck:

input:-webkit-autofill {
    -webkit-text-fill-color: #fff !important;
    font-size: 18px!important;
}
The last semicolon is optional and will make no difference.

Can you direct me to the autofill you are using?

It’s just the default one in Chrome that I am referring to

Try this

input:-webkit-autofill::first-line {
  font-size: 24px;
}

It’s not guaranteed to work everywhere.

Thank you, that worked perfectly :slight_smile:

Can I Use says this about -webkit-autofill :

image
image1656×783 69.4 KB

Thanks, that is useful :slight_smile:

You’re welcome :slight_smile: . Sure is.

