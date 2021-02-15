Autofill hover font size

Hi there,

I am trying to change the hover font size when users are using the autofill in webkit browsers.

For example, when a user hovers over an item in their autofill list, the font appears small than when it is selected.

Hover:



Selected:



Is there an attribute in CSS that will control this?

Currently I have:

input:-webkit-autofill, input:-webkit-autofill:hover, input:-webkit-autofill:focus, input:-webkit-autofill:active { -webkit-box-shadow: 0 0 0 30px #01abab inset !important; color: #fff!important; font-size: 18px; } input:-webkit-autofill { -webkit-text-fill-color: #fff !important; font-size: 18px!important }

But it doesn’t seem to effect the hover.

Any ideas how I can change this?

Thanks!