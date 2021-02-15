Autofill hover font size

Hi there,

I am trying to change the hover font size when users are using the autofill in webkit browsers.

For example, when a user hovers over an item in their autofill list, the font appears small than when it is selected.

Hover:
Selected:
Is there an attribute in CSS that will control this?

Currently I have:

input:-webkit-autofill,
input:-webkit-autofill:hover, 
input:-webkit-autofill:focus, 
input:-webkit-autofill:active  {
    -webkit-box-shadow: 0 0 0 30px #01abab inset !important;
     color: #fff!important;
    font-size: 18px;
}
input:-webkit-autofill {
    -webkit-text-fill-color: #fff !important;
    font-size: 18px!important
}

But it doesn’t seem to effect the hover.

Any ideas how I can change this?

Thanks!

How is the font size going to change if you specify it as 18px in all cases?

Hi,

Thanks for the reply.

I do not want the size to change, that is the problem I’m having :slight_smile:

I would like it to remain 18px when it is hovered and also when it is selected in the field.