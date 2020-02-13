Auto refresh of page not working when getting all images from a folder

Hi,
I am capturing a few streams and converting each stream into a thumbnail. Each thumbnail stream is stored in its own image name. Meaning there is 1 image file for each stream and just getting over written every 5 seconds. I have a page that displays these thumbnails and auto refreshes without blinking. The following code works great for just 1 stream but once other streams start to get into the folder, the page no longer refreshes
<script>
function updateImage() {
obj = document.imagename;
obj.src = obj.src + "?" + Math.random();
setTimeout("updateImage()",2000);
}
</script>
<body onload="updateImage();">
<?php
$dirname = "thumbnails/";
$images = glob($dirname."/*.png");
foreach($images as $thumbs) {
echo "<img name=imagename src=".$thumbs."?t=".time().">";
}
?>
</body>
I am a JS novice and would be gratefull if someone can tell me what is wrong