Auto refresh of page not working when getting all images from a folder

Hi,

I am capturing a few streams and converting each stream into a thumbnail. Each thumbnail stream is stored in its own image name. Meaning there is 1 image file for each stream and just getting over written every 5 seconds. I have a page that displays these thumbnails and auto refreshes without blinking. The following code works great for just 1 stream but once other streams start to get into the folder, the page no longer refreshes

<script> function updateImage() { obj = document.imagename; obj.src = obj.src + "?" + Math.random(); setTimeout("updateImage()",2000); } </script> <body onload="updateImage();"> <?php $dirname = "thumbnails/"; $images = glob($dirname."/*.png"); foreach($images as $thumbs) { echo "<img name=imagename src=".$thumbs."?t=".time().">"; } ?> </body>

I am a JS novice and would be gratefull if someone can tell me what is wrong